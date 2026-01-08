<p>Bailhongal (Belagavi district): In a tragic incident, three workers at a sugar factory died after boiling sugarcane milk spilled over them in Marakumbi village in Bailhongal taluk, Belagavi district on Wednesday. Meanwhile, five other workers sustained grievous injuries in the incident.</p>.<p>The three victims were fixing a leaking compartment valve, which opened suddenly pouring boiling sugarcane milk over the trio, and five other workers.</p>.<p>Akshay Chopade (45), 31-year-old Deepak Munavalli and 25-year-old Sudarshan Banoshi lost their lives in the mishap.</p>.<p>The valve out of which the sugarcane milk was leaking is at a height of 40ft from the ground. While tightening it, the valve suddenly opened and sugarcane milk spilled over the workers, who writhed in agony. Onlookers said that the workers on whom the milk spilled screamed in agony. Although the workers sent for an ambulance without delay, two workers had died by the time the ambulance arrived at the factory.</p>.<p>Of the six workers who were rushed to the hospital, one succumbed to his injuries.</p>.<p>Murgod Police Inspector T M Matapathi visited the factory where the incident occurred, and collected relevant information about the mishap.</p>