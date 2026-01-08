Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

3 workers die after boiling sugarcane milk spills at factory in Karnataka

The three victims were fixing a leaking compartment valve, which opened suddenly pouring boiling sugarcane milk over the trio, and five other workers.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 21:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 21:32 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us