Political memoir ‘Your Stick Shall Not Break My Strength’ set for launch on Saturday

<p class="bodytext">Sunil Mohan R’s political memoir ‘Your Stick Shall Not Break My Strength’ will be launched in the city on Saturday. Mohan is a social justice trans-activist.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The event will host a panel discussion titled ‘Being and Becoming: Writing the Memoir of a Trans Man’. Mohan, who works on issues of gender and sexuality, will be in conversation with writers Gogu Shyamala and Urvashi Bhutalia, and Reshma Bharadwaj, assistant professor at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The book has evolved from a research project Mohan was working on. The project was called ‘De-constructing Masculinity’, and was done in collaboration with Maraa, a city-based media and arts collective. It is published by Zubaan Books, and is priced at Rs 595.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">January 10, 6.30 pm, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. Entry free. RSVP to bangaloreinternationalcentre.org.</span></p>