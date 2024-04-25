32k look to better their marks in II PU exam-2

Bengaluru: Of the 1.49 lakh second PU students who have registered to write the second examination scheduled to be held from April 29, as many as 32,848 are looking to improve their marks.
For the first time from 2023-24 academic year, the department of School Education and Literacy has decided to allow students to appear for three examinations. The results of the examination 1 were announced recently with record students clearing the exams.
As per the data available from the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), 57,381 students are taking the exam 2 from science stream, which is highest among the three streams. A total of 52,492 students from Arts stream and 52,492 of the Commerce stream are also appearing for the second examination.
Examination 2 will be held at 301 centres across the state with 39 centres located in Bengaluru. Candidates can download their admission tickets by visiting https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in
(Published 25 April 2024, 02:09 IST)