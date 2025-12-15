<p>Los Angeles: Two people were found dead at the Los Angeles home of actor-director Rob Reiner, with law enforcement officials investigating the circumstances in an apparent homicide, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on Sunday.</p><p>The LAPD gave no details about the identities of the two deceased individuals. But a Los Angeles Fire Department official told <em>Reuters</em> earlier that a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were found dead at a home in west Los Angeles at an address that public records linked to Reiner.</p><p>Media outlets identified the deceased as Reiner and his wife.</p>.Bondi beach shooting: What we know so far about the attack at Jewish festival that killed 15.<p>Reiner, 78, co-starred in the 1970s hit <em>CBS</em> television comedy <em>All in the Family</em> and directed several well-known movies, including <em>The Princess Bride</em>, <em>This is Spinal Tap</em>, <em>When Harry Met Sally</em>, <em>Stand by Me</em> and <em>The American President</em>.</p><p>His wife, Michele, 68, was at one time a photographer who took the photo of Donald Trump that appears on the cover of his book <em>Trump: The Art of the Deal.</em></p><p>Aside from his Hollywood career, Rob Reiner, a native of New York City and son of the late comedy writer and actor Carl Reiner, was well known for his political activism.</p><p>He featured in advertisements taking aim at George W Bush in the 2004 presidential election and supported then-Democratic candidate John Kerry. He also showed support for Democratic presidential hopefuls Al Gore and Hillary Clinton.</p><p>Reiner was first married to Penny Marshall, who played Laverne in <em>Laverne & Shirley</em> and was also a producer and director. He later married actor Michele Singer, with whom he has three children.</p>