<p>Pathanamthitta: The pilgrim turnout at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sabarimala%20">Sabarimala </a>Lord Ayyappa Temple here has crossed 25 lakh in the ongoing annual Mandalam pilgrimage season, a senior official said on Monday.</p><p>Despite a significant increase in the number of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pilgrims%20">pilgrims</a> compared to last year, darshan at the hill shrine continues smoothly due to effective planning and arrangements, said ADGP S Sreejith, Chief Police Coordinator for Sabarimala.</p><p>While around 21 lakh devotees had visited the shrine by this time last year, the number has crossed 25 lakh in the ongoing season, he said in a statement.</p>.Health care facilities save 81 heart attack patients during Sabarimala pilgrimage.<p>Though heavy crowding was experienced during the initial days, the situation was brought under control through timely interventions, he said.</p><p>The senior police officer pointed out that the temporary congestion was largely caused by pilgrims failing to arrive on the date specified in their virtual queue passes.</p><p>He stressed that if devotees adhere to the allotted dates, sufficient time for darshan can be ensured for everyone.</p><p>He further noted that crowd levels are relatively lower on weekends during this season, while working days witness a higher influx of pilgrims.</p><p>The rush is expected to intensify towards the end of December, Sreejith said.</p><p>Comprehensive arrangements are in place to manage the anticipated increase in footfall and to ensure a smooth darshan experience for all devotees, the official added.</p><p>Sabarimala will witness the auspicious Mandala pooja, which marks the culmination of the first leg of the nearly two-month-long annual pilgrimage season, on December 27.</p>