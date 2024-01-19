35 cases per day but Karnataka Lokayukta grapples with staff shortage

Bengaluru: Since the abolition of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) more than 18 months ago, the Karnataka Lokayukta registered 35 cases per day on average, but continues to grapple with staff shortage.
Between June 2022 and December 2023, the anti-corruption watchdog booked 14,000 fresh cases under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act. It received 8,924 cases from the ACB, taking the total to 22,924. However, the watchdog has disposed of only 6,220 cases.
The Lokayukta opened another 444 cases against public servants under the Prevention of Corruption Act, but secured convictions in only 38 of them.
Staff shortage remains the biggest challenge in the workings of the Lokayukta. It has constituted a special committee to assess staff requirements considering the frequency of cases. Many police officers are unwilling to join the Lokayukta.
Lokayukta Justice BS Patil told DH that they have been proactive in registering cases and vowed to follow up on major cases to make the watchdog effective. He acknowledged that the Lokayukta is critically understaffed.
With a rise in cases, the Lokayukta has formed a committee to assess the required strength to deal with the cases. It is awaiting the report from the committee and will send a proposal to the government for required sanctions.
Justice Patil stressed that the line of investigation done by the Lokayukta was "different and complex" and therefore, required more staff.
"There are multiple levels in our investigation. Each part of the case is assessed and re-assessed during the investigation. Every case will go into different levels of checks with each level having higher-ranked officers,” he explained.
Apart from the required sanctions, it is interesting to note that the ombudsman has been filling the existing vacancies for the past year, but still has many more.
Strict screening
Patil attributed it to the strict screening process. He said that they were committed to onboarding officers who have clean hands. He said that they even conduct personal interviews before onboarding officers, hence filling vacancies is a challenge.
However, a senior officer on the condition of anonymity told DH that the Lokayukta was always the last option for any officer given the strictness of the ombudsman and policies related to transfer.
The officer said: “Once you enter the Lokayukta, it is hard for them to get transfers again. They stay at it for more than two years and it becomes very hard to get relieved. Hence, most officers are reluctant to go to the Lokayukta.”
Suo motu cases
June 2022 to Dec 2023: 545
Closed: 356