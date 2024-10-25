Home
37 sick of diarrhoea after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka's Dharwad

Doctors at the Kalaghatgi taluk's hospital said that condition of five women is serious, and they have been shifted to KIMS in Hubballi.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 06:24 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 06:24 IST
