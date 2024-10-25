37 sick of diarrhoea after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka's Dharwad

<p>Kalghatgi: As many as 37 people including children and women have been admitted at a government hospital after they vomited and fell sick of diarrhoea. </p><p>The incident took place in Muttagi village of Kalghatgi taluk, the constituency represented by Labour Minister Santosh Lad. </p><p>Doctors at the taluk hospital said that condition of five women is serious, and they have been shifted to KIMS in Hubballi. </p>.Over 140 diarrhoea cases reported from Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh.<p>Prima facie it appears that all have consumed contaminated water and developed health complications, the doctors said.</p><p>The locals complained that the overhead tank in the village has not been cleaned since it's construction which was10 years ago, and the people are now sick of diarrhoea.</p><p>They said that the negligence of PDO and gram panchayat staff in cleaning up the tank led to the incident.</p>