41k students pass II PU supplementary exam: Madhu Bangarappa

District in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that of the 1.19 lakh students who appeared for second PU supplementary examinations, 41,000 students have passed and they can carry on their education from this year.
Speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday, after offering bagina in the lake at Kubatur in the taluk, he said many criticized the government's move to conduct second supplementary examinations.
But the state government decided to conduct second supplementary examinations to give another chance to those failed in the second PU examinations. "As many as 41, 000 students have passed and this is our answer to those criticised the move of the government."
He also promised that "the government is determined to bring changes in the department phase-wise as we have just come to power. There are much works to be done and we would do it in the coming days."
Sasya Shyamala scheme, he said the government launched the scheme aimed at planting 50 lakh saplings in government schools across the state on September 11 in Chamarajpete in Bengaluru where former chief minister the late Kengal Hanumantaiah had studied. Students have been asked to plant saplings in their schools and nurture them without fail. The plan is to plant over 50 lakh saplings in September 22.
He said he has already asked Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to give saplings and the department has decided to donate 10 lakh more saplings. "We are hopeful that this initiative would play key role in preventing climate change. The forest department has already planted 4 crore saplings."