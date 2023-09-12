41k students pass II PU supplementary exam: Madhu Bangarappa

District in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that of the 1.19 lakh students who appeared for second PU supplementary examinations, 41,000 students have passed and they can carry on their education from this year.

Speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday, after offering bagina in the lake at Kubatur in the taluk, he said many criticized the government's move to conduct second supplementary examinations.

But the state government decided to conduct second supplementary examinations to give another chance to those failed in the second PU examinations. "As many as 41, 000 students have passed and this is our answer to those criticised the move of the government."