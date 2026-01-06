<p>Bengaluru: The KSRTC has announced a 5-20% discount on its premium bus services on select routes. </p>.<p>The discount kicked in from Monday (January 5) and will last until further notice, most likely March 31, a senior KSRTC official said. </p>.<p>The decision was prompted by increased competition from private bus operators, the introduction of special trains by Indian Railways and the travel off-season, the official added. </p>.<p>Passengers, travelling between Bengaluru and various coastal Karnataka cities, will be the biggest beneficiaries.</p>.<p>The passengers have long complained about the high fares charged by the KSRTC compared to private operators. The corporation also charges 20% more on special buses in peak season. </p>.<p>The discounts will be applicable on Rajahamsa, non-AC sleeper (including Pallakki), Airavat, Airavat Club Class, Airavat Club Class 2.0, AC sleeper, Ambaari, Ambaari Dream Class, Ambaari Utsav and FlyBus <br>services. Visit the corporation's website ksrtc.in for more details. </p>.<p><strong>Routes and fares</strong></p>.<p>The discounts will apply to buses operating between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, Kudapur, Udupi/Manipal, Dharmasthala, Kukke Subrahmanya, Puttur, Mururdeshwara, Madikeri/Virajpet, Davangere, Shivamogga/Sagara, Chennai, Hyderabad/Secunderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Shirdi, Tirupati, Chennai, Coimbatore, Thrissur and other selected routes. </p>.<p>The Bengaluru-Mumbai fare (Ambaari Dream Class) will be Rs 2,000, compared to Rs 2,500 earlier, Bengaluru-Udupi/Manipal (Rs 1,450 for Ambaari Utsav as against Rs 1,620), Bengaluru-Murudeshwara (Rs 1,700 for Ambaari Utsav as against Rs 1,900) and Bengaluru-Davangere (Rs 700 for Airavat Club Class 2.0 as against Rs 740). </p>