Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

5 hill stations just a drive away from Bengaluru for a perfect retreat

Here are five hill stations near Bengaluru, that will provide the perfect opportunity to unwind and breathe!
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 11:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Shivagange

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: DH File Photo</p></div>

Credit: DH File Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Yelagiri

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock Photo</p></div>

Credit: iStock Photo

Nandi Hills

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: DH File Photo</p></div>

Credit: DH File Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Avalabetta

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock Photo</p></div>

Credit: iStock Photo

BR Hills

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock Photo</p></div>

Credit: iStock Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 11:31 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaNandi HillsTrendingWeekend GetawayBR HillsShivagange

Follow us on :

Follow Us