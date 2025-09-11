<p>With the hustle culture of Bengaluru trapping time during weekdays, long weekends are a chance to capture Karnataka's green landscapes, mountain ranges, and the time to relax within nature's embrace. The IT capital's ever-breathing life, known for its tech hubs and busy routine, has surprises for the travellers amongst the hill stations surrounding it. </p><p>Here are five hill stations near Bengaluru, that will provide the perfect opportunity to unwind and breathe: </p>.<p>A mountain shaped like a 'shivalinga,' and a location with a story rooted in history, Shivagange is known for its one-day adventures and a jewel for story-lovers. It provides a hilly trek, picturesque views, and peaceful ambience to enjoy the land. </p>.<p>Yelagiri hills are pleasant all throughout the year, home to the Jalagamparai waterfalls, Punganoor lake, and awaited sunsets. A popular destination in Tamil Nadu, it also provides a sight into space through their telescope observatory. From the falls to the stars, the scenice beauty has you covered for a magnificent getaway. </p>.<p>This hill station is a 60 km drive away from the city chaos, and every visitor vouches for the sunrise views at 4 am. Its trails take you through breakfast houses, gardens, and the simplicity throughout. Its beauty lying in its paths, the hills also are home to monkeys' antics, which coexist with the residents. </p>.<p>A scenic adventure, just 90 km away from Bengaluru, Avalabetta offers a complete package. A scenic route, quite rejuvenation, misty greenspaces, and a trek to hilltop temples, Avalabetta provides a treat for nature and history enthusiasts alike. A checklist inclusion for every adventurer. </p>.<p>Biligiriranga Hills, fondly known as BR hills, is a wildlife lover's dream. From spotting leopards and sloths, it is located within the Eastern and Western Ghats, an environment combining both ecosystems and range in diversity. The Wildlife Sanctuary is close to the Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary, known for its four-horned antelopes, bears, and elephants. A blend of </p>