6 arrested for robbery in Congress leader's house in K'taka, mastermind already serving life for murder

In fact, the arrested had switched off the electricity connection to the house and put the mobile phone of Guruprasad in water before committing the crime. One of the suspects is in prison. A team of seven was involved in the theft. The police were successful in arresting six. The police have seized a car, knife, iron rod, rope, torch, bike, cash and gold ornaments.

It was Ravi from Pacchangala in Kerala's Ichlangodu who had conspired the theft. He had been serving life imprisonment in Kannur Central jail in connection with the murder of Jabbar and was out on parole when he committed the theft. After completing the parole, he went back to jail. He will be taken to custody through body warrant as a part of the investigation, said the SP.

In fact, Sudheer was an informant to the arrested. He was serving as a car driver to a family that was arriving from Kerala to take part in Nemotsava of the Kudkadi family. As a result, he had visited the house of Guruprasad Rai to take bath and to stay. So he had the knowledge on the house and had shared information to the arrested.