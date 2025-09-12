<p>Belagavi: Around 60 students of Morarji Desai Residential School in Hirekodi village of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-news">Karnataka</a>'s Belagavi district, were hospitalised on Friday, September 12, after showing symptoms of food poisoning. The students, both boys and girls, reportedly fell ill after having breakfast at the hostel.</p><p>Soon after several students complained of vomiting, stomach pain and uneasiness, they were rushed in ambulances to the Government Hospital in Chikkodi town. Doctors are treating the students, and all of them are said to be out of danger.</p>.Karnataka-origin man beheaded by co-worker at motel in US, family witnesses murder.<p>Karnataka MLC Prakash Hukkeri, visited the hospital and met the students. He assured them and their families that their condition was stable.</p><p>Health officials are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the food poisoning. More details are awaited.</p>