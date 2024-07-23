61 cases of misappropriation awaiting action for years in Karnataka: CAG report

Bengaluru: Even as embezzlement at the ST Development Corporation is under investigation, a Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) report revealed on Tuesday that the Karnataka government has not concluded 61 cases of misappropriation or theft, some of which are 25 years old.

These 61 cases involve misappropriation amounting to Rs 42.88 crore of taxpayers’ money. According to the CAG, 39 of these cases are awaiting departmental and criminal investigation. In 19 cases, departmental action was initiated but not finalised. Only three cases have seen finalisation of criminal proceedings, but money is yet to be recovered.

“Further, in 15 cases of theft, misappropriation, loss of government materials and defalcations, departmental action was pending for more than 25 years”, the CAG said in its State Finance Audit report for the year ended March 2023, which was tabled in the Assembly.