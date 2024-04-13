65 year-old barber survives stabbing

Mangaluru: A 65 year-old barber Edwin Vinay Kumar suffered knife injuries after being stabbed in his saloon in Bolar by one Anand Sapalya on Saturday evening.

Around 7 pm, Anand Sapalya barged into the saloon of Edwin and stabbed him in the chest region. The injured was immediately shifted to government Wenlock hospital. Police have launched a search for the accused Anand who had fled from the place after the stabbing incident.

Police sources said the accused had stabbed Edwin under the influence of alcohol. Police have registered a case at Mangaluru South police station.