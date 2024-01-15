65-yr-old woman dies after falling from bus in Mangaluru outskirts

Mangaluru: A 65 year-old woman died after she fell out of the bus and the rear left wheel of the bus ran over her, at Jokatte Cross on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Monday morning.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the deceased's name is Eramma. She was travelling with her daughter to Surathkal in a private bus (Bus Number - KA 19 AA 2519) when the mishap occurred.

The commissioner said when the bus reached the service station near Jokatte Cross, at around 10:10 am, driver Anil John Lobo suddenly and rashly applied the brakes, resulting in Eramma, who was sitting on the front seat beside the driver, falling out of the bus. Further, the rear left wheel of the bus ran over her, resulting in severe head injury and she died on the spot. A case has been registered in Traffic North Police Station under IPC Section 304(A) and 279. Further investigation is in progress, said the Commissioner.