69 stone inscriptions dating back to 9th century discovered in Karnataka's Kodagu, transcription done

The discovery of the inscriptions by Archaeology, Museums and Heritage department curator B P Rekha during a survey that started in 2023 is considered to be the largest one in Kodagu after B L Rice.
K S Girish
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 00:58 IST

An inscription is cleaned and smeared with a chemical for copying the text.

An inscription is cleaned and smeared with a chemical for copying the text.

Credit: Special Arrangement

