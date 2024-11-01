69 stone inscriptions dating back to 9th century discovered in Karnataka's Kodagu, transcription done

<p>Madikeri: The transcription of newly found stone slab inscriptions in Karnataka's Kodagu district has now been completed.</p><p>The discovery of the inscriptions by Archaeology, Museums and Heritage department curator B P Rekha during a survey that started in 2023 is considered to be the largest one in Kodagu after B L Rice.</p><p>B L Rice had published the transcription of the 114 stone slab inscriptions he had found in Kodagu in the ‘Epigraphia Karnataka’ in 1886.</p><p>B P Rekha recently found 69 inscriptions.</p><p>H M Nagarajarao, an expert of inscriptions from Mysuru has prepared the transcription of the inscriptions, revealing interesting details.</p><p>For instance, in an inscription found in Niluvagilu village dating back to the 9th century AD, a mention has been made about Vasanthi temple, which is not to be found today.</p><p>In another inscription found in Edavare village dating back to the 9th century, speaks about a person called Vendi who ascended to the heaven. He was titled ‘the Brahma of Kaliyuga’, the inscription mentions.</p>.Stone inscription found near Alevooru.<p>A person called Kanakasenaiah had installed a ‘Nishidhi’ inscription at Kalthmadu in Virajpet, in memory of his Guru.</p><p>There are several inscriptions pertaining to Jainism.</p>.<p>An inscription unearthed in Shirangala dating back to 11-12 th century AD mentions the name ‘Sirivangala’ which could be the ancient name of the region. Also, there are mentions of River Cauvery and persons named Siriyamma and Kava Gowda.</p><p>Some of the inscriptions even date back to 8th century AD.</p><p>An inscription related to Rajendra Chola has been found in Seegehosuru, which highlights the fact that the empire of the ruler extended till Kodagu.</p><p>An inscription has been found in Mrityunjaya temple, which mentions the place ‘Vangala’. Another rare inscription from Basavanahalli has a mention of Badiva of Kongalva. It is the rarest available inscription about the Kongalvas.</p><p>B P Rekha said that the transcription of 69 inscriptions is complete. A detailed study of these will shed more light on history.</p>