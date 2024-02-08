70% of Karnataka's fire brigade fleet faces scrapping under new vehicle policy

Bengaluru: A significant 70% of Karnataka's fire brigade fleet faces mandatory scrapping under the government's vehicle scrapping policy, raising concerns over the state's ability to address emergencies.
Kamal Pant, Director General of Police, Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (KSFES), has penned multiple letters to the state government, urging relaxation of regulations mandating the scrapping of government vehicles aged 15 years or more.
The fire chief told DH that 284 of their 400 plus firefighting vehicles were over 15 years old.
Another department source said some vehicles are as old as 35 years, but are in operable condition. “When I say good condition, one press is enough to get them started and up and running,” the source said.
But these vehicles will not get fitness certificates (FCs) under the current rule. With the department not procuring new vehicles, the scrapping would leave most fire stations with just one functioning vehicle.
A senior KSFES officer revealed, "The DGP has written three letters to the government, seeking intervention and relaxation from the central government, but they are yet to receive any response."
The source said it would take at least three years to induct new vehicles since new tenders have not been called yet. The source further explained supply of vehicles would take time after the awarding of tenders because only about eight or nine companies make fire extinction vehicles in the country.
Forest fires
Joseph Hoover, a wildlife activist, warned about the possibility of forest fires with the approaching end of winter. The reduction in firefighting vehicles will severely hinder the forest department's response to fire accidents, he added.
"This is a serious issue, and the government must act on this immediately. We cannot afford a forest fire causing loss of vast biodiversity," Hoover said.
While the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has exempted Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) from the rules, fire tenders lack the SPV classification. Given the circumstances, Hoover urged that the state government should ask for granting an SPV tag to fire tenders.