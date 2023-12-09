73.9K cr spent on Karnataka development works this fiscal, govt data shows

Under pressure to spend beyond the five guarantees, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has shown an expenditure of Rs 73,928 crore on development works so far, this fiscal, according to data tabled in the ongoing legislature session.
However, this does not include new works as the government is focussing on clearing pending bills and meeting fiscal commitments of ongoing projects, DH has learnt.
In a written reply to the Legislative Council, Siddaramaiah rejected the notion that the guarantees have stalled developmental works.
“There has not been any setback to developmental works in the state. That’s because guarantees are being funded with money specifically earmarked for them in the budget. Funds meant for other developmental works are not being used for the guarantees,” Siddaramaiah, the finance minister, stated.
Up until November this fiscal, the Congress government has spent Rs 3,114 crore more than the previous BJP regime achieved in the corresponding period in 2022-23, Siddaramaiah stated.
Developmental expenditure until November 2022 was Rs 70,814 crore.
The five guarantees - Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyoti, Anna Bhagya, Shakti and Yuva Nidhi - helped the Congress storm to power in Karnataka. Similar ‘guarantees’ were promised by the Congress in the neighbouring Telangana, where the party has won.
Siddaramaiah has earmarked Rs 36,857 crore for the five guarantees in the 2023-24 fiscal. At the end of November, the government had spent
Rs 13,005 crore on the guarantees, according to data.
The Gruha Lakshmi guarantee has incurred the highest expenditure of Rs 5,372 crore, followed by Anna Bhagya
(Rs 3,357 crore), Gruha Jyoti (Rs 2,902 crore) and Shakti (Rs 1,375 crore).
Yuva Nidhi, the unemployment allowance guarantee for graduates and diploma-holders, is yet to see registrations or enrolments.
On average, the government needs Rs 4,664 crore a month to fund the guarantees. Spending on the guarantees is driven by beneficiary enrolment, Siddaramaiah stated.