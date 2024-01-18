8-year-old ragpicker gets electrocuted in Chikkaballapura near Bengaluru

Bengaluru: An eight-year-old ragpicker got electrocuted on Thursday while he was trying to pull a guy rope fixed to a transformer adjacent to a drain at Manchenahalli in Chikkaballapura district, according officials of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

"While Nagendra pulled the guy wire it came in contact with the LT circuit and he got electrocuted. There is no fault of BESCOM in this case," said a BESCOM official.