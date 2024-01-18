JOIN US
india

8-year-old ragpicker gets electrocuted in Chikkaballapura near Bengaluru

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company said that the minor ragpicker got electrocuted while he was trying to pull a guy rope fixed to a transformer adjacent to a drain at Manchenahalli in Chikkaballapura.
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 08:09 IST

Bengaluru: An eight-year-old ragpicker got electrocuted on Thursday while he was trying to pull a guy rope fixed to a transformer adjacent to a drain at Manchenahalli in Chikkaballapura district, according officials of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

"While Nagendra pulled the guy wire it came in contact with the LT circuit and he got electrocuted. There is no fault of BESCOM in this case," said a BESCOM official.

Senior BESCOM officials visited the spot and were waiting for the report from the Electrical Inspectorate on the accident, he said.

Near the accident spot, drainage and other work related to Chikkaballapura-Gowribidanuru National Highway was in progress, BESCOM said.

(Published 18 January 2024, 08:09 IST)
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaBESCOMelectrocutedChikkaballapur district

