80% of Karnataka under poverty? CM Siddaramaiah orders action on bogus BPL cards

Bengaluru: How is it that 80 per cent of citizens in Karnataka are below the poverty line (BPL)?

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday latched on to this mind-boggling figure during the start of his two-day review meeting with the state's administrative machinery and ordered a crackdown on bogus BPL cards.

Siddaramaiah noted that the percentage of people holding BPL cards in Tamil Nadu is 40 per cent. Also, he said that only 5.67 per cent of citizens in Karnataka should be BPL as per NITI Aayog. However, 1.47 crore households having 4.67 crore people have BPL cards.