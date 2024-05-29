95% textbooks supplied to schools, says Karnataka education minister

Mysuru: Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday said 95% of textbooks have already been supplied to schools and the remaining will be supplied within this month. The schools will reopen on Wednesday after summer vacation.
The minister said that the textbooks were revised last year and hence, there won’t be any major changes in them this time, except for a word or a line. The revised textbooks are already available on the website, he added.
He was speaking to reporters in the city. Madhu said that distribution of bicycles was stopped after the outbreak of Covid pandemic. However, a decision in this regard will be arrived at after discussion in the Cabinet, he added.
Madhu said that while there were 6,000 gram panchayats, they will establish 3,000 Karnataka Public Schools, one school each for two gram panchayats. The government will upgrade 600 schools.
He said that money had already been released to School Development Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) to buy shoes and socks for students.
Published 29 May 2024, 02:57 IST