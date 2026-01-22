A book club in Karnataka's Bagalkot that breaks the mould

<p>Recently, Odu Geleyara Balaga, a group of literary enthusiasts from Bagalkot, came together to discuss three plays by author Vikram Visaji — Rasagangadhara, Raktavilapa and Kalyanapura.</p>.<p>But breaking away from the usual conventions of literary programmes, the session was refreshingly informal and simple. Seated on the floor beneath a pavilion in a city park, a disciplined group of literature lovers engaged in an open and friendly discussion. Though the audience was small, every attendee was attentive and curious, united by a shared interest in Kannada literature. </p>.<p>Visaji was impressed by the simplicity and sincerity of the programme. </p>.<p>After sharing snacks and tea prepared by the group members, participants dispersed with renewed literary enthusiasm.</p>.2 easy-to-make snacks.<p>Odu Geleyara Balaga was formed by a small group of like-minded readers led by young writer Anil Gunnapur. Over the past six years, the group has organised 15 to 20 such sessions focusing on various Kannada literary forms including short stories, novels, poetry, plays and essays.</p>.<p>Works by writers such as S Gangadharaiah, Aaradi Mallayya, Lakshman Badami, Kapila Humanabade, Anil Gunnapur, Mallikarjun Shellikeri and Rajkumar Kulkarni have been discussed so far. During the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations a couple of months ago, the group dedicated a special session to the recitation of Kannada poetry written by young and veteran poets.</p>.<p>“During every session, we invite one guest author. The selection is based on the quality of their work, not their popularity. Participants discuss their literary work in the presence of the author,” says Anil.</p>.<p>Each session usually draws 30 to 40 participants.</p>.<p>The Balaga members — most of whom are young writers themselves — bring together a diverse mix of literature lovers, ranging from students and homemakers to retirees and business people.</p>.<p>Often, passers-by visiting the park also join in, drawn by curiosity.</p>.<p>“We do not measure success by the number of participants. What matters is the interest and involvement they show,” says Mahantesh Hodlur, a guest lecturer at a Jamkhandi college and a member of the group.</p>.<p>Rajshekhar Kukkunda, an engineering college professor who has attended some sessions, observes that many literary meets today, including prestigious ones, have lost relevance. “Most have become one-sided talks with little room for healthy discussion. Odu Geleyara Balaga defies this trend, even if on a small scale,” he says.</p>.<p>According to him, every participant reads the selected literary work beforehand and comes prepared with notes and points for discussion. “They listen attentively, ask questions freely and discuss doubts without hesitation.”</p>.<p>The initiative began in 2019, when Anil Gunnapur and a few friends — who regularly exchanged books and discussed their readings — decided to formalise their interactions. Their aim was to create a meaningful literary atmosphere in Bagalkot and promote reading habits.</p>.<p>“When I returned to Bagalkot after 2015 to work at the government survey office, having discontinued my engineering degree, I felt a void in the city’s literary circles. Most programmes felt ritualistic. We felt the need to fill that gap,” recalls Anil. He adds that his greatest inspiration has been his mother, Shobha, who studied only up to Class 9 but remains an avid reader and writer.</p>.<p>The group operates without major funding. Minor expenses are shared by the members themselves.</p>.<p>Looking ahead, Odu Geleyara Balaga plans to encourage reading among youngsters by gifting books and motivating them to attend sessions. They also hope to organise discussions at historical and culturally significant locations around Bagalkot and produce a short film on local history.</p>