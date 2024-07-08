A H 'Halli Hakki' Vishwanath to release Kannada book in London

Madikeri: 'Parliament Pradakshine', a book authored by MLC Adaguru H Vishwanath will be released in front of the Basaveshwara statue near River Thames in London on July 20.

Speaking during a programme held in Arameri Kalancheri Mutt in Virajpet on Saturday, Vishwanath said that he has accepted an invitation by Basaveshwara Balaga in London for their programme. “The release of my book is being done for the first time in any foreign country. The 100-page book discusses the Indian Parliamentary system”, the MLC said.