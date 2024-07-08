Home
A H 'Halli Hakki' Vishwanath to release Kannada book in London

Ashwani Kumar N K R
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 18:49 IST

Madikeri: 'Parliament Pradakshine', a book authored by MLC Adaguru H Vishwanath will be released in front of the Basaveshwara statue near River Thames in London on July 20.

Speaking during a programme held in Arameri Kalancheri Mutt in Virajpet on Saturday, Vishwanath said that he has accepted an invitation by Basaveshwara Balaga in London for their programme. “The release of my book is being done for the first time in any foreign country. The 100-page book discusses the Indian Parliamentary system”, the MLC said.

Arameri Kalancheri Mutt pontiff Shanthamallikarjuna Swamiji said that by releasing a Kannada book in London, Vishwanath has emphasised the importance of the language.

A H Vishwanath was felicitated by the mutt on the occasion.

Kodagu Zilla Janapada Parishat president B G Ananthashayana, social activist Sanket Poovaiah were present among others.  

Published 07 July 2024, 18:49 IST
