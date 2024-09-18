'A Historic Decision by the Prime Minister,' Says H D Kumaraswamy on 'One Nation, One Election'

New Delhi: H D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' initiative as a historic step towards improving India's electoral system.
He further mentioned that the Janata Dal (Secular) welcomes the 'One Nation, One Election' system.
Speaking to the media after attending a meeting on electric vehicles organized by the Ministry of Heavy Industries at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy responded to questions about this initiative.
A committee was formed under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of conducting simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. The committee has submitted its report, and the Union Cabinet has approved it, Kumaraswamy stated.
He added that within the first 100 days of its third term in office, the Narendra Modi government has delivered on its election promise by taking this historic decision.
