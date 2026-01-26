<p class="bodytext">Suresh Hanagavadi, professor of pathology at JJM Medical College in Davangere and founder of Karnataka Haemophilia Society, is among the Padmashri awardees this year. He was also in the list of of <span class="italic">DH</span> Changemakers for 2021.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Suresh, being a severe haemophilic himself, has extensively travelled across the country to improve the quality of haemophilia care services.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He also played a crucial role in making expensive medicines for haemophilia patients available free of cost at all government district hospitals in Karnataka.</p>.Rs 400 crore cash container vanishes at Karnataka's Chorla, cops launch probe .<p class="bodytext">Hanagavadi has established a state-of-the-art treatment centre in Davangere for all inherited blood disorders under one roof by mobilising resources from the public, philanthropists and the government. This centre provides quality treatment free of cost to thousands of patients, including those from other states. He has been chosen for the award in recognition of his tireless efforts in preventing disability. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Hanagavadi told <span class="italic">DH</span> that the award was unexpected. “This is the result of our nearly four decades of efforts to get recognition for haemophilia at the national level,” he said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“I am hopeful that this award will help haemophilics get quality healthcare across the country. Treatment must be available easily for patients of rare blood disorders, including haemophilia”. </p>