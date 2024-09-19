A supporting pillar of social reform

Visitors can reach the memorial through a welcome hall, and must then cross a bridge over the gushing Malaprabha river, leading to a towering 105-foot dome. Inside, a serene painting of Gangambike by artist S S Hiremath graces the entry hall that leads to the dome. The temple is housed several feet below ground, accessible by a long flight of stairs.

The original temple, built in stone, is around 800 years old. It lies below the river bed and hence the concrete dome is constructed to enable access even during monsoons.

For several centuries, the temple would be seen only for a couple of months in peak summers and other times, it lay beneath the waters. In 2009, the Kudalasangama Development Board constructed the Gangambike memorial.