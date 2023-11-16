A tale of thriving in drought: The jowar diversity block

Hanumantappa is only one of the many who take delight in looking at the panicles of desi varieties of jowar growing in the fields of Praveen Hebballi, a young farmer from Betasuru village of Savadatti taluk in Belagavi district. He has grown 44 varieties of jowar during the kharif season in one-and-a-half acres of land. The crop is now ready to harvest.