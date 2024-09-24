ABVP to take up 'Mission Sahasi' initiative in Karnataka for female students

Mangaluru: Keeping in mind the safety of women and female students, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has decided to hold "Mission Sahasi" programme to instill confidence among female students at all its branches in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, ABVP State secretary Praveen H said.
Already, initiatives had been taken up in different parts of the country including in Kolkata, wherein a PG trainee doctor was raped and murdered. Through the initiative, experts will impart training in self defence skills including karate to the female students in each district. The duration of the self defence training is 15 days, he told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan.
During the two-day ABVP's Karnataka Dakshina Prantha executive committee meeting, it was decided to hold an agitation pertaining to problems faced by the students with regard to Unified University College Management System (UUCMS), scholarships and lack of hostel facilities, in all district headquarters on September 26.
The executive committee meeting passed a resolution to urge the government to solve confusion over the National Education Policy and the State Education Policy and has decided to launch a state-level agitation against issues in universities, such as scandals, delays in announcement of exam results, increased exam fees, additional charges for mark sheets, and other problems faced by students.
The meeting also decided to hold state conventions of ABVP in Shivamogga and vidyarthi samskrithi chaluvali in Mysuru, he said.
