ABVP to take up 'Mission Sahasi' initiative in Karnataka for female students

Mangaluru: Keeping in mind the safety of women and female students, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has decided to hold "Mission Sahasi" programme to instill confidence among female students at all its branches in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, ABVP State secretary Praveen H said.

Already, initiatives had been taken up in different parts of the country including in Kolkata, wherein a PG trainee doctor was raped and murdered. Through the initiative, experts will impart training in self defence skills including karate to the female students in each district. The duration of the self defence training is 15 days, he told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan.