ABVP workers detained during protest in Hubballi condemning female student's murder

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Karyakartas of Hubballi Mahanagar on Saturday organised a protest condemning the tragic incident at B V Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi wherein a college student, identified as Fayaz from Savadatti in Belagavi district stabbed Neha Hiremath to death.
During the protest, police detained a number of ABVP workers, as per news agency ANI.
Neha Hiremath (23), daughter of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on Thursday.
The accused Fayaz Khondunaik, who fled the scene, was arrested by police subsequently.
ABVP demanded that on-campus safety of girls should be the prime concern in an educational institution. They sought a fast-track legal proceeding in the case and a death penalty for the accused.
Neha was a first year student of Master of Computer Applications and Fayaz was earlier her classmate.
According to a senior police officer, Fayaz, who stabbed her multiple times, claimed during interrogation the two had been in a relationship but she had been avoiding him of late. "It needs to be corroborated and verified, but he was arrested immediately."
More to follow...
(With PTI inputs)
(Published 20 April 2024, 05:47 IST)