ABVP workers detained during protest in Hubballi condemning female student's murder

Neha Hiremath (23), daughter of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on Thursday.

The accused Fayaz Khondunaik, who fled the scene, was arrested by police subsequently.

ABVP demanded that on-campus safety of girls should be the prime concern in an educational institution. They sought a fast-track legal proceeding in the case and a death penalty for the accused.