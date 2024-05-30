Academicians, writers oppose English medium at govt schools in state

Several writers and academicians have urged the state government to withdraw the decision to offer English medium at government run schools, at least up to class 5.
They have opposed the decision to offer English medium by opening bi-lingual sections at around 3,000 government schools.
Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, writer Prof G Ramakrishna, film director T S Nagabharana and others demanded that the government withdraw the decision.
They urged the government to resolve the legal hurdles for the implementation of education in mother tongue.
“Providing basic education in mother tongue is a deciding factor in learning among children. English medium will force them to go for rote learning,” Ramakrishna said.
Pointing at the enrolment of children going down at government schools, Ramakrishna said, “The situation was similar at government schools in Delhi. But by providing proper basic infrastructure, the Delhi government strengthened public health and education systems. Even in the state, providing basic infrastructure and stressing on teachers’ recruitment will definitely attract more students,” he said.
He alleged that as the number of schools owned by politicians is increasing, they don’t show interest in improving government schools.
Development educationist V P Niranjanaradhya has expressed displeasure over the government not trying to get assent from the President of India for the amendments brought to Section (2)(a) of the Free and Compulsory Right to Education Act in 2015, to compulsorily provide primary education in mother tongue.
He said, “The government has failed to putt pressure on the union government to get assent for the RTE amendments. As the government is bringing its own policy for the state, it should wait for the report by the expert committee before offering English medium at government schools at the primary level.”
The experts have now decided to take a delegation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding for withdrawal of the order to open English medium at government schools for classes 1 to 5.
Published 29 May 2024, 20:41 IST