Action against those involved in communal violence: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that government will contain incidents of communal violence in the state and action would be taken against people responsible.
Siddaramaiah told reporters at the airport here on Tuesday that action has been taken against responsible for the incidents of stone pelting on Eid-e-Milad procession held at Shivamogga.
When questioned on BJP protesting Shivamogga incidents at Kolar, he said, we shall not obstruct those protesting democratically, but the protest should be peaceful.
Responding to allegations by BJP leaders that incidents of communal violence have increased after Congress came to power, Siddaramaiah said, it's duty of opposition party to make allegations, but the allegations are not true and opposition have resorted to false allegations.
He said injustices were not meted to any communities in the state. Shamnur Shivashankarappa was senior leader of party and spoke along the lines of CM.
He said there was no proposal before the government for withdrawal of cases against those involved in violence at old-Hubballi. Advocates and activists have written a letter based on which Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has written a letter.