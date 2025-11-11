<p>Bengaluru, DHNS: An activist has written to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot seeking permission to have Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi prosecuted for submitting “false” information on his wife’s assets while filing an affidavit for the Legislative Assembly election from Kanakagiri constituency in 2023.</p>.<p>According to the activist Dinesh Kallahalli, Tangadagi’s affidavit declared ownership of 22.26 acres of agricultural land. However, based on RTC, mutation, encumbrance and revenue records, his wife Vidya Tangadagi owns 39.13 acres of agricultural land in Kakkaragola village, Siddapura hobli, Karatagi taluk.</p>.<p>Kallahalli has urged the governor to his exercise constitutional powers to grant sanction for prosecution and permit the filing of a private complaint against Tangadagi.</p>