Bengaluru: Association of E-City firms launches mobility wallets to promote public transport  

The card currently supports the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and will soon extend to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) services.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 03:10 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 03:10 IST
BengaluruPublic Transport

