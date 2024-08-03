Actor Rakshit Shetty appears before police in copyrights breach case

Kannada film star Rakshit Shetty on Friday appeared before the Yeshwantpur police and recorded his statement regarding a copyright violation case against the Paramvah Studios, owned by him.
Naveen Kumar, co-owner of MRT Music, lodged a complaint against Shetty and the Paramvah Studios for “illegally” using the song Nyaya Yellide from the Nyaya Yellide film and Omme Ninnannu song from the film Gaali Maatu.
According to Kumar, the MRT Music holds the rights to both songs.
Kumar told police that both songs were used by Paramvah Studios in their movie ‘Bachelor Party’.
Following the complaint, police summoned Shetty and asked to record his
statement regarding the accusation.
A police officer overseeing the investigations told DH that the actor claims to have used very small parts of the songs (six to 10 seconds) in his film.
“Shetty claims that they have not used the songs majorly anywhere in the film and the songs are used just for background music. He noted that they would fight the case in court,” the officer told DH.
The officer noted that they were yet to ascertain Shetty’s claims by going through the part of the film where the songs were used.
Further, they would investigate if the copyright act allows the use of a song without permission to any extent.
