Karnataka: ADGP Devajyoti Ray among winners of President's medal

K V Manjunatha, regional fire officer; Hemanth Kumar D, fireman; and Mallikarjuna, fireman, have been chosen for the medal for gallantry (GM).
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 22:25 IST
Chetan Singh Rathore. 
Chetan Singh Rathore. 

Credit: Special arrangement

Raja Imam Kasim.
Raja Imam Kasim.

Credit: Special arrangement

Seema Latkar. 
Seema Latkar. 

Credit: Special arrangement

Amit Singh. 
Amit Singh. 

Credit: Special arrangement

Published 25 January 2026, 22:25 IST
India NewsKarnatakaADGPPresident's medal

