<p>Bengaluru: An additional director general of police (ADGP) from Karnataka is among 33 officers from police, fire, home guards and civil defence, and correctional services to be chosen for gallantry/service medals on the occasion of Republic Day. </p>.<p>According to the list released on Sunday, ADGP Devajyoti Ray has been selected for the President's medal for distinguished service (PSM), along with Rangappa Thimmappa, assistant commissioner of police, and Pradeep Kumar Rangaswamy Holenarasipura, senior platoon commander (home guards and civil defence). </p>.Republic Day: 75 Maharashtra cops get President's Medals; 31 from Gadchiroli for gallantry against Naxals.<p>K V Manjunatha, regional fire officer; Hemanth Kumar D, fireman; and Mallikarjuna, fireman, have been chosen for the medal for gallantry (GM). </p>.<p class="bodytext">The following will receive the medal for meritorious service (MSM): Amit Singh, inspector general of police; Chetan Singh Rathor, inspector general of police; Seema Latkar, commissioner of police, Mysuru; Savitha Srinivas, superintendent of police; Puttamadaiah M, superintendent of police; Nagappa Naveen Kumar, additional superintendent of police; Raja Imam Kasim Pinjar, deputy commissioner of police; Hanamantharay, deputy superintendent of police; Chambanil Abraham Simon, superintendent of police; Mohamad M A, inspector; Shivaswamy Chowdena Halli Basavaraju, inspector; Mahamadrafhik Maliksab Tahasildar, inspector; Shrishail Kenchappa Byakod, inspector; Kashinath B, sub-inspector; Violet Femina, sub-inspector; Shakunthala H K, sub-inspector; Huchappa Dodda Erappa, head constable; Harsha Nagaraja, assistant sub-inspector; Basavaraj Myageri, head constable; Siddaraju G, assistant sub-inspector; Guruswamy, assistant fire station officer; Arun C Naik, leading fireman; Sunand Sampath, officer commanding; Balaji Srinivasan, officer commanding; Malaligowda, platoon commander; Vadiraj Narayan Rao Deshpande, platoon commander; and Paramesh H A, assistant superintendent. </p>