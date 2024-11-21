Home
Adventures in the backwaters

In various parts of coastal Karnataka, water sports and ecotourism are shining a light on the diversity and significance of mangroves, write Manjushree S Naik and Harsha
Manjushree S Naik
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 02:39 IST

An aerial view of the mangrove forests in Saligrama in Udupi district.

An aerial view of the mangrove forests in Saligrama in Udupi district. 

Credit: Manjushree S Naik 

Credit: Manjushree S Naik

Published 21 November 2024, 02:39 IST
