Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Ready to go with any number': VIP chief Mukesh Sahani as I.N.D.I.A bloc seals seat deal

In a handwritten note to Rahul Gandhi, Mukesh Sahani said he wished to “fight communal forces” and would stay with the alliance “without any constraints on seats.”
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 01:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 01:30 IST
India NewsVIPseat-sharingI.N.D.I.ABihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us