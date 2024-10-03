Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

After 2nd round, 400 management quota MBBS seats still vacant in Karnataka

High fees, ranging between Rs 26 lakh and Rs 45 lakh, is believed to be the major reason why students are rejecting seats under the management quota.
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 02:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 02:39 IST
Karnataka NewsMBBSKarnataka Examinations AuthorityMBBS seats

Follow us on :

Follow Us