<p>Hassan: After the cough syrup death incidents in other states, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Health Department is on high alert and has taken precautionary measures, after some unusual elements were found in two cough syrup sample, said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.</p><p>Speaking to media in Channarayapatna, on Monday, he said, "Our department is releasing guidelines to the public in this regard on Monday. Clear instructions on how to be careful will be issued".</p><p>The samples of many pharma companies have been sent for testing. The officials have been directed to collect the cough syrup samples manufactured by other companies also. The process has already been started. The report of the samples will be available in a couple of days. All steps are being taken to ensure that no unsafe medicines enter the market in the state, the Minister assured.</p><p>We have streamlined the department after coming to power. A lot of inspections are being conducted. Karnataka is at the forefront in the country today. It is essential to bring transparency in the pharmaceutical business. I have also written a letter to the Union government in this regard, he said.</p><p>Such incidents are reported due to lack of coordination and negligence between the cough syrup manufacturing companies and distributors. While the manufacturing is done at one place, it is distributed across the country. If the samples available in Karnataka are found to be not fit for consumption or not right, the information should be shared across the country, he said.</p><p>The cough syrup that was found with unusual elements has not been supplied to Karnataka. But there is information that it has been supplied to Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Odisha. A harmful chemical called diethylene glycol was found in the cough syrup. The parents should be very careful while giving cough syrup to their children. Doctor's advice and prescription is a must before giving cough syrup for children below five years, he said.</p><p>The Health department has intensified sample collection and testing across the state. Immediate action would be taken if the medicine is found unsafe, he said.</p>