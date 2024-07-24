After Valmiki scam, another scandal in Karnataka? What BJP's Yatnal said

Karnataka BJP leader Basanagouda R Patil Yatnal on Wednesday posted on X about another significant scandal that has surfaced in Karnataka after the Valmiki Corporation scam.
"Approximately 600 crore rupees have been allocated to an organization called the Karnataka State Habitat Center in Bangalore, in violation of the Karnataka State Transparency Act," Yatnal said.
"Despite lacking any constitutional recognition, this Habitat Center has been authorized to undertake projects under the leadership of Minister Zameer Ahmed," he added.
The BJP MLA also stated that the Habitat Center is neither a government entity nor are its employees government officials, calling the entire setup an illusion.
He also said, "The organization has notably undertaken projects for the Minority Welfare Department, indicating possible collusion between the minister and officials."
Yatnal also said that that funds have been transferred to this Habitat Center from the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board.
"Since the irregularities in the Valmiki Corporation were exposed, Minister Zameer has been conducting daily meetings at this Habitat Center in an attempt to cover up something," he asserted.
This made him question that which files are at risk of being destroyed and for which election this money has been used.
