After Valmiki scam, another scandal in Karnataka? What BJP's Yatnal said

The BJP MLA also stated that the Habitat Center is neither a government entity nor are its employees government officials, calling the entire setup an illusion.

He also said, "The organization has notably undertaken projects for the Minority Welfare Department, indicating possible collusion between the minister and officials."

Yatnal also said that that funds have been transferred to this Habitat Center from the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board.

"Since the irregularities in the Valmiki Corporation were exposed, Minister Zameer has been conducting daily meetings at this Habitat Center in an attempt to cover up something," he asserted.

This made him question that which files are at risk of being destroyed and for which election this money has been used.