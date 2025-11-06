Menu
AICCTU asks govt to release Kannada draft of Karnataka Domestic Workers Bill

The Labour Department released the draft of the bill on October 15 and gave citizens a month’s time to provide suggestions and cite objections.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 16:18 IST
Published 06 November 2025, 16:18 IST
