Air pollution increased 2.5 times in last two decades

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: Compared to the majority of cities in the state, air pollution level in Hubballi-Dharwad is less, though it has increased 2.5 times in the last two and a half decades.</p><p>In the year 1998, fine particles or PM 2.5 (particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less) was recorded at 8.45, and in 2023 it has increased to 19.76, which is almost 2.5 times in the last 25 years. No doubt dust contributes more to the air pollution in twin cities.</p><p>The University of Chicago conducted the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) study across the globe from 1998 to 2023 to estimate the impact of air pollution on human health. After analysing the 25 years’ data, the varsity released the study reports about a week ago. </p><p>According to the study, India stands as the second most polluted country after Bangladesh.</p><p>Air pollution (PM 2.5) shortens the average life expectancy by 3.5 years in the country. With an average 21.4 ug/m3 of PM 2.5, Karnataka shortens the average life expectancy by 1.6 years.</p><p>NCT of Delhi stands as the most polluted province in the country, followed by Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in top five polluted regions. </p><p>According to the data of the varsity, Dharwad district had 8.45 PM 2.5 air pollution concentration in 1998, 9.52 in 1999, 12.6 in 2000. Over the next few years, the air pollution concentration increased gradually, it was 16.44 in 2005, 19.11 in 2010, 19.45 in 2015, 21.59 in 2020, and 19.76 in 2023.</p><p>Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officer said over the years the construction has increased in twin cities, and also the number of vehicles gradually increasing every year, which are the main causes of air pollution. Construction of roads, buildings, and other infrastructure has been going continuously in twin cities for the last one decade.</p><p>The number of vehicles, especially private vehicles, has increased in the past few years. </p><p>Both KSPCB and private players have placed air quality measuring equipment in several parts of the City to monitor the air quality. Hubballi city had recorded 228 ug/m3 of PM 2.5 last year near Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation office.</p><p>A senior officer said as per the National Ambient Air Quality Standards 2009, air quality of 60 ug/m3 in 24 hours is the safe limit, and yearly average 40 ug/m3 is national standard. Compared to national standards, Hubballi-Dharwad air quality is much better. But in the city centre and on the main road, the air quality is moderate to poor during the summers.</p><p>It can be noted that in a joint study of KSPCB and IIT Madras in 2023, they found construction dust, dust on roads and vehicle emission have been contributing to air pollution.</p>