Aland vote theft case: Rs 80 paid for every vote 'successfully deleted', claims Karnataka Police SIT probe

The probe team also zeroed in on at least six suspects allegedly involved in the attempts made to delete the vote in the assembly segment ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 15:30 IST
