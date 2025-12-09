Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Government not ready to use liquor sales revenue for liver disease treatment

Estimation of liquor sale was made with an intention to check illegal sales, he said.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 21:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 21:06 IST
Karnataka NewsLiquor

Follow us on :

Follow Us