Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

IndiGo crisis, festive rush send private bus fares skyrocketing

The most impacted routes include Bengaluru–Kerala, Bengaluru–Goa, Bengaluru–Hyderabad, and Bengaluru–Mumbai.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 21:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 21:05 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsIndiGo Airlinesbus fare

Follow us on :

Follow Us