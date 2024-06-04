All 11 nominees from 3 parties may get elected unopposed to Council

Bengaluru: All 11 candidates from Congress, BJP and JD(S) who filed their nomination papers, on Monday, for elections to the Council from the Assembly are likely to get elected unopposed.
For the lone seat that it can win, JD(S) has nominated T N Javarayi Gowda.
Dr Yatindra, chief minister Siddaramaiah’s son, Balkis Bano from Bhadravathi (Shivamogga district), Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju, CM’s political adviser K Govindraj, KPCC working president Vasanth Kumar, former MLC Ivan D’Souza and the party’s Kalaburagi district president Jagdev Guttedar are the candidates from Congress.
The BJP nominees are former minister C T Ravi, N Ravi Kumar and M G Muley.
R M Asif Pasha of the Congress had filed his papers last week. A senior official told DH that Pasha’s candidature may not get through as his papers lack two critical elements - valid signatures of proposers as well as ‘B’ form from the party. Hence, it may be safely concluded that all 11 official candidates would get elected unopposed.
