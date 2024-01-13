All basic facilities will be provided under 'one district, one sport': Minister

Mangaluru: Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare B Nagendra said all the basic facilities will be provided under “One District, One Sport” scheme to encourage sportspersons in Karnataka. He also emphasised that priority will be given to athletics in Mangaluru.

"Whatever basic facilities required to promote a sport in Dakshina Kannada will be provided," he told mediapersons at Congress Bhavana in Mangaluru.

“One District, One Sport” will help to identify and encourage talented sportspersons across the state and provide them proper training.

He said that a fully-fledged ground will be developed at Emmekere after discussing with elected representatives and athletes.

To a query on passing resolution to hand over Yemmekere swimming pool to Mangaluru City Corporation, the Minister said that there is no question of handing over the pool to MCC.

The department is competent enough to maintain the swimming pools and playgrounds.

To a query on the Koraga community in Dakshina Kannada district, the Minister said that Koraga and Jenukurubas are included in the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG).

The state government will ensure all basic requirements for the Koraga and Jenukurubas in the district.

“I will visit the area where Koraga and Jenukurubas reside in large number and will listen to their grievances by staying in the colony whole day to ensure all basic facilities.”

Karnataka government has decided to supply nutritious food for tribals throughout the year.

Will ensure victory of Congress in Ballari

Nagendra said, “We have taken a decision in Ballari DCC to field a common party worker and ensure his victory in the Lok Sabha election. Considered as a strong bastion of BJP once, Congress is strong in Ballari now. If the party leadership asks me to contest, I will contest the Lok Sabha polls,” he responded to a query.

Several strategy is being planned for Congress' victory in the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka.

“I am confident of more leaders joining Congress and working towards its victory,” he said.