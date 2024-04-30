'What occurred 4-5 years ago has now been turned into a legal case': H D Revanna cries political vendetta

Senior JD(S) leader H D Revanna asserted on Monday that the case of sexual assault against him and his son, Prajwal Revanna, was politically motivated. The Holenarsipur MLA said this after meeting JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

Revanna stated, "What occurred four or five years ago has now been turned into a legal case. I refrain from commenting further, as a special investigation team (SIT) has been established."

"We won't run away scared. We're right here. We'll counter these charges as per the law," he added.