'What occurred 4-5 years ago has now been turned into a legal case': H D Revanna cries political vendetta

Senior JD(S) leader H D Revanna asserted on Monday that the case of sexual assault against him and his son, Prajwal Revanna, was politically motivated. The Holenarsipur MLA said this after meeting JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.
Revanna stated, "What occurred four or five years ago has now been turned into a legal case. I refrain from commenting further, as a special investigation team (SIT) has been established."
"We won't run away scared. We're right here. We'll counter these charges as per the law," he added.
Revanna attributed the situation to political manoeuvring, particularly targeting the Congress government. "This is purely political; they are in power and will take whatever actions they deem fit," he remarked.
Responding to queries about his son Prajwal's departure from the country, Revanna explained, "His departure was pre-planned. How could he have foreseen the filing of an FIR or the establishment of an SIT? He will cooperate with authorities when summoned for questioning."
According to Revanna, the Deve Gowda family has weathered many such situations. "We have encountered similar situations over the past four decades under various Congress administrations. Deve Gowda himself has had to confront investigations by the CID and Lokayukta," he said.
