Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Alliance between JD(S), BJP for local bodies polls yet to be decided: H D Kumaraswamy

There are problems of alliance in local levels mostly for local bodies polls. However, leaders of both the parties will take a call on this issue, the JD (S) leader told media persons here.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 01:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 01:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaH D Kumaraswamy

Follow us on :

Follow Us