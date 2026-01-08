<p>New Delhi: Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that the alliance between JD (S) and BJP for local bodies polls will be decided after deliberation of leaders of both the parties.</p><p>There are problems of alliance in local levels mostly for local bodies polls. However, leaders of both the parties will take a call on this issue, the JD (S) leader told media persons here.</p> .<p>However, he clarified that he has not discussed this issue with his party leaders.</p><p>Earlier former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said there was no alliance between JD (S) and BJP for local bodies polls.</p>