Amphibians to watch in Bisle Ghat

Another topic of conversation was the intriguing science behind amphibian acoustics.

“Each species has a unique vocal repertoire. Changes to their habitat can disrupt communication and ultimately their reproductive fitness,” said Vineeth Kumar K, Faculty at St Mary’s ISC, Chikkamagaluru.

In the 12 years of watching frogs at Bisle Ghat, participants have recorded around 40 amphibian species, many endemic to the region.

Preeti Hebbar, assistant professor, Manipal Institute of Technology, discussed her work using molecular tools to study amphibians and understand the influence of river basins and geographic distance on the genetic diversity of certain species.

“Using molecular tools, a large team of us batrachologists, conservation geneticists and citizen scientists discovered new species of frogs in the Western Ghats and in the west coastal plains,” said Preeti.